Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 16.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cochlear Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $103.75.
About Cochlear
