Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Drops By 21.3%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $44.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.