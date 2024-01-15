Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Drops By 21.3%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $44.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

