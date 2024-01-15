Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 29.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,504,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 48,973,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,127.6 days.
Separately, HSBC cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
