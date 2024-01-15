Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 29.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,504,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 48,973,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,127.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

About COSCO SHIPPING

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

