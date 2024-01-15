Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Decreases By 33.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $16.41 during midday trading on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.