Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Decreases By 39.1%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GGLS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.90. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $28.41.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

