Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Expands By 7.6%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

DLocal Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. 1,345,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,578. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.05 million. Equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

