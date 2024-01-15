Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Rises By 7.4%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,319 shares of company stock worth $1,977,608 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,444. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

