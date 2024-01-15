Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Grows By 6.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,458,519 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 359,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,732,285 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 355,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 402,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,567. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

