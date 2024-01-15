Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Rises By 42.4%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

