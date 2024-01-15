Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Increases By 7.4%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,562,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 4,249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,041.7 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

