Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Increases By 7.4%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,562,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 4,249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,041.7 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.
About Industrias Peñoles
