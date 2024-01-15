Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Increases By 37.5%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Innovative Designs Trading Down 0.9 %

IVDN traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 22,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

