Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Increases By 37.5%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Innovative Designs Trading Down 0.9 %
IVDN traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 22,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
