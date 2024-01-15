Short Interest in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Increases By 38.5%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 33.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 107.2% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 22.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

IRRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

