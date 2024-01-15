Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Increases By 51.4%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
James Hardie Industries stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.01.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
