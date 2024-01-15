Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Expands By 39.1%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 1,615.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 471,641 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the third quarter worth about $4,076,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 359,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRNL remained flat at $10.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

