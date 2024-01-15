Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases By 37.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

