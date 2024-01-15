Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Increases By 42.6%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance
OTCMKTS PYNKF remained flat at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
