Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Increases By 42.6%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS PYNKF remained flat at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

