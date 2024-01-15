Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 37.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,727,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 2,770,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.5 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
RNECF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.20.
About Renesas Electronics
