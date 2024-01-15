Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 37.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,727,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 2,770,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

RNECF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.20.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

