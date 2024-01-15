Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Declines By 25.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SBM Offshore Trading Up 1.9 %

SBFFY opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

