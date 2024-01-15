Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Declines By 37.9%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 44.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $2,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

