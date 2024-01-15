Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Rises By 21.6%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,956. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $218.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

