Short Interest in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Grows By 25.3%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WINA. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Winmark Stock Down 1.4 %

WINA opened at $365.98 on Monday. Winmark has a 52-week low of $253.00 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.70. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 48.19%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $10.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,654,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $1,924,635 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Winmark by 28.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

