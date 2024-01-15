Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $580.15 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $580.15 million and $30.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,463.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00164813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00589152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00061987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00365874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00199253 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,212,425,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,188,956,701 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

