Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,422 shares of company stock worth $8,076,345. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

