Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,380.0 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $38.85.
About Signify
