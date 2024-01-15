Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,380.0 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

