Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,533,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 3,867,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,665.0 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 8.2 %

SBMFF stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.

