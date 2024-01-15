Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

