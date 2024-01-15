Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. 213,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,933. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

