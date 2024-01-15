Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. 1,097,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,489. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.