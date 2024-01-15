Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC cut its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 184,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,733. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

