Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $86,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,878. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

