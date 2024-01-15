Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 32,658,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,832,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

