SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 2,102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SFTBF stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

