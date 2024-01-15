Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFTC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softchoice currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.79.

Shares of SFTC opened at C$17.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.49. Softchoice has a twelve month low of C$14.40 and a twelve month high of C$20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.20.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

