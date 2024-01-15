Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.13. 754,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

