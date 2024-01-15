Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $141,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.57. 71,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $902.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.