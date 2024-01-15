Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.06. 155,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,389. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $144.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.36.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

