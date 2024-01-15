Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,013 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LUV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,885,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.