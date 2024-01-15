SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 3.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,122. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

