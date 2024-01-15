SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $189.71 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

