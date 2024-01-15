SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 87,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

