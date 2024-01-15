SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,812,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 242,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,789. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

