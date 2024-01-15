Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

