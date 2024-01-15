Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,641 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:JMST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 270,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

