Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stantec were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.