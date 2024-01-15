Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after buying an additional 246,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 958,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.1 %

SBLK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. 1,276,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

