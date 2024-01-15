Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $152.55 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Status has a market cap of $152.55 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018371 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00282584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,724.12 or 0.99993539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011636 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,616,220 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

