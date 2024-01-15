Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$34.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATZ

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$49.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.