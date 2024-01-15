Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in GSK by 3.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $200,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 75.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 25,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. 3,568,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,211. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

