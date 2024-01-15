Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,992,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

