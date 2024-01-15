Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 433,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

